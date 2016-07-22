Kardashian 360? Live Planet’s streaming virtual reality system can do it live

Recording 360-degree VR is pretty easy, but stitching together the live video from a dozen or more cameras is time consuming. That’s about to change: A startup called Reality Labs Network showed Fast Company a new camera, called Live Planet , that almost instantly stitches together the video from its 16 built-in cameras to stream live virtual reality video in 4K .

The Live Planet camera is tiny—a cylinder about 4 inches across and 3.5 inches high. That makes it easy to place a bunch of them around an event like a concert, or to outfit an entire house and film a reality show, says CEO Halsey Minor (an early investor in Salesforce who also founded Grand Central, which was acquired by Google).

Reality Labs is taking preorders starting today, with deliveries expected around October. The list price for Live Planet is $9,995, but the first 500 are selling for $4,995.

Read all about it here.