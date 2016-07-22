Fans are already reviving filesharing hub KickassTorrents after alleged owner arrested

The existing domain names for KickassTorrents, said to have been the most popular torrent directory site on the Internet, were seized by authorities as its alleged founder was arrested on copyright charges, but fans are already working on at least two projects to restore the site, The Verge reports.
Torrent search engine IsoHunt has launched one mirror, calling the arrest and seizure a rights violation, and an anonymous fan group has created a second mirror said to be distributed across multiple servers to make blocking difficult.