Someone made a GitHub repo that lets you match your Facebook friends with their Tinder profiles

Ever wonder which of your Facebook friends were on Tinder and how they represent themselves in their Tinder bios? Well now you don’t need to wonder anymore. A developer has found an exploit in the Tinder API that allows you to cross check which of your Facebook friends use the service. This is possible thanks to the dating app’s new Tinder Social feature, which allows you to plan outings with groups of friends. But the dev’s exploit, which he posted to GitHub for others to build apps around, goes further: once it identifies all your Facebook friends on Tinder you can use their Tinder ID’s to see their Tinder profile–including photos, bios, and the last time they used the service–and even swipe right on them to create a match.