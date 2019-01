That’s because Apple fixed a bug that could allow a hacker to take over your iPhone by simply texting or emailing you a malicious TIFF picture file, reports the Guardian. If the malicious TIFF image is viewed on the device the hacker could gain full control of the device, including accessing passwords without the user knowing. Luckily Apple has fixed this exploit in iOS 9.3.3, released earlier this week. But those who haven’t upgraded to it yet are still at risk.