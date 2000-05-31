My Favorite Bookmarks – Barbara Reinhold

Who: Director of the career office at Smith College and a career coach for Monster.com
Emial: breinhold@smith.edu
URL: www.barbara-reinhold.com
Surfing Manifesto: I search for links that help people get better control of their work lives.
CEO Express
www.ceo-express.com
This site offers busy execs fast, easy access to all that they need to know.
Career Vectors System
www.careervectors.com
Don’t forget self-assessment — the first step to career satisfaction. For a small fee, you can get an in-depth analysis of your preferences, as well as links to career-info databases.
FreeAgent.com
www.freeagent.com
A hub for freelancers, consultants, and independents.
Idea Cafe
www.ideacafe.com
Startup ideas and support for people who want to “break out.”
Monster.com
www.monster.com
I’m biased, but you can’t beat the range of advice that Monster.com offers on career management.
The Riley Guide
www.rileyguide.com
A terrific research site for people who want info on a specific field, industry, or organization. Includes links to lots of nonprofits and associations.
Working Solo
www.workingsolo.com
Great resources, links, and FAQs on the nitty-gritty of going solo.