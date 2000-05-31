advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Barbara Reinhold

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Director of the career office at Smith College and a career coach for Monster.com

Emial: breinhold@smith.edu

URL: www.barbara-reinhold.com

Surfing Manifesto: I search for links that help people get better control of their work lives.

CEO Express

www.ceo-express.com

This site offers busy execs fast, easy access to all that they need to know.

Career Vectors System

www.careervectors.com

Don’t forget self-assessment — the first step to career satisfaction. For a small fee, you can get an in-depth analysis of your preferences, as well as links to career-info databases.

FreeAgent.com

www.freeagent.com

A hub for freelancers, consultants, and independents.

Idea Cafe

www.ideacafe.com

Startup ideas and support for people who want to “break out.”

Monster.com

www.monster.com

I’m biased, but you can’t beat the range of advice that Monster.com offers on career management.

The Riley Guide

www.rileyguide.com

A terrific research site for people who want info on a specific field, industry, or organization. Includes links to lots of nonprofits and associations.

Working Solo

www.workingsolo.com

Great resources, links, and FAQs on the nitty-gritty of going solo.

