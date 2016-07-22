Apple’s new Olympic Apple Watch bands are only available in Rio

There are 14 versions of the new Rio Olympics woven nylon Apple Watch bands, reflecting the flags of major competitors in the games, reports GQ. Besides Brazil, the U.S., Great Britain, the Netherlands, South Africa, New Zealand, Mexico, Japan, Jamaica, Canada, China, Australia, Germany, and France get their own bands. But no matter which country you’re a fan of, you’ll need to go to Brazil to get your Olympic Apple Watch band. They are only available at a single location: the Village Mall Apple Store in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. Each one will set you back $49USD.