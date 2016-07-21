Jobs’ and Woz’s first gen Apple computer could bring more than a million at auction next week

The extremely rare first generation Apple computer, which doesn’t work, has many of the original components and the original power supply. The circuit board on the device is one of only about 60 in existence. Woz told the auction site CharityBuzz this type of Apple 1 was never sold to the public.
The auction site CharityBuzz said the bidding will start this Monday, and will continue until August 25. It’s thought the item may fetch more than any other Apple computer in history, possibly more than $1 million.