Fox News ousts Roger Ailes, replacing him with Rupert Murdoch

It’s official: Roger Ailes is out at Fox News, in keeping with reports from earlier this week . A 21st Century Fox press release reveals that the chairman and CEO of the company is stepping down, “effectively immediately.” Murdoch will take on Ailes’s responsibilities.

The news comes after former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson sued Ailes for allegedly terminating her contract after she rejected his sexual advances. Once Carlson filed her suit, other women—including prominent anchor Megyn Kelly—came forward about alleged harassment from the media executive.

21st Century Fox, however, did not mention any of that in the press release. Instead, it offered a statement from Murdoch lauding Ailes:

“Roger Ailes has made a remarkable contribution to our company and our country. Roger shared my vision of a great and independent television organization and executed it brilliantly over 20 great years. Fox News has given voice to those who were ignored by the traditional networks and has been one of the great commercial success stories of modern media. It is always difficult to create a channel or a publication from the ground up and against seemingly entrenched monopolies. To lead a flourishing news channel, and to build Fox Business, Roger has defied the odds. His grasp of policy and his ability to make profoundly important issues accessible to a broader audience stand in stark contrast to the self-serving elitism that characterizes far too much of the media.”

According to a tweet from Matt Drudge, Ailes will stay on as a consultant at 21st Century Fox until 2018.