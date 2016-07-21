Theranos makes two key hires in a bid to restore the public’s trust 

Theranos, the biotech startup facing private litigation, regulatory investigations, and a two-year ban for its CEO to operate a lab-testing business, is not throwing in the towel.

Today, Theranos announced two key hires: Daniel Guggenheim, a lawyer, and Dave Wurtz, a compliance and regulatory affairs expert. The company is also forming a so-called “Compliance and Quality Committee” as part of its plan to restore the trust of the federal agencies. It remains to be seen whether these efforts will be enough for the company to stage an effective comeback.