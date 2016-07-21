Edward Snowden unveils design for anti-spying iPhone case

Edward Snowden and inventor Andrew “bunnie” Huang unveiled a design for an iPhone case designed to detect when the phone’s antenna system is transmitting, Mashable reports.

The pair released a detailed report on the case, which will connect through the phone’s SIM card port to monitor the phone’s broadcasting hardware. Future versions of the case, which is designed for journalists and others who are wary of surreptitious monitoring, may also include a way to physically obscure the phone’s cameras, they said. The case was presented at a panel on “Forbidden Research” at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Huang was also in the news today for filing a lawsuit challenging a federal law that makes it illegal to circumvent anti-piracy protections, even for reasons besides making unauthorized copies.