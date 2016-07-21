Oculus smoothing out its 3D VR sculpting tool Medium in advance of release

When I saw Medium , the 3D virtual reality painting and sculpting program for the Oculus Rift , last fall, I came away thinking that it was literally the best tech demo I’d ever seen.

Oculus is clearly thinking a lot of people will feel the same way. Today, in a blog post, the Facebook-owned VR operation talked a bit about what it’s doing to make Medium as fun and as useful as possible when it’s released along with the Oculus Touch hand controllers later this year.

The long and short of it is that the Oculus team has worked to provide a set of custom 3D shapes, as well as better smoothing and painting tools.

I have little doubt that Medium is going to be a huge selling point for Touch, and by extension, for the Rift. Much in the same way that I argue Google’s VR painting and sculpting software, Tilt Brush, is for HTC’s high-end Vive VR system. For those who aren’t convinced, Oculus is showing off Medium this week at San Diego Comic-Con.