Donald Trump’s dumb take on cybersecurity will make you laugh, then get scared

I thought Senator Diane Feinstein was out of the loop (after her goofy take on encryption earlier this year), but she’s a genius compared to Donald Trump on tech issues. The Donald gave an interview to David Sanger and Maggie Haberman in today’s The New York Times, and his answers to basic cybersecurity questions are baffling to say the least.

SANGER: We’re under regular cyberattack. Would you use cyberweapons before you used military force?

TRUMP: Cyber is absolutely a thing of the future and the present. Look, we’re under cyberattack, forget about them. And we don’t even know where it’s coming from.

SANGER: Some days we do, and some days we don’t.

TRUMP: Because we’re obsolete. Right now, Russia and China in particular and other places.

SANGER: Would you support the United States’ not only developing as we are but fielding cyberweapons as an alternative?