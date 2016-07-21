Report: The Apple Car is hitting speed bumps, release pushed back to 2021

Tucked inside a report today from The Information about a trio of brothers working on Apple‘s Project Titan car initiative are claims that the project is having trouble with leadership and computing power and so has pushed back the car’s delivery date to 2021 from 2020.

The report says Apple is busy buying lots of in-house servers to cope with the massive amounts of data needed to direct autonomous or semi-autonomous cars on the road. Tesla has offloaded some of its data to Amazon Web Services. Apple is unlikely to do so.

Compounding problems is the departure earlier this year of Project Titan leader Steve Zadesky. The 16-year Apple veteran cited “personal reasons” for leaving the post.

It’s still unclear if the Apple Car will be self-driving or merely semi-autonomous. Releasing a semi-autonomous vehicle first seems like a typically Apple approach, and might relieve the company of building a fully-mature cloud data infrastructure before launch.

