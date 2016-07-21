Soon, you’ll be able to pay for Comcast’s TV and Internet service by the week

Comcast plans to offer prepaid TV and Internet service, similar to prepaid cellphone plans, with no credit check required and terms as short as 7 days, Bloomberg reports.
Customers will have to buy a one-time starter kit package for TV or Internet, including 30 days of service, then pay for additional service when they want it, the company said. The plans will be available in Illinois, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, and Indiana later this year, and in all Comcast markets by the end of next year. Customers will be able to sign up for service at Boost Mobile stores, known for their prepaid cellphone offerings.