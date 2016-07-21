The quiet, low-emission Prius of airplanes is coming to America

Airbus knows there’s a lot of concern about fossil fuels, and wants to be the one to wean airplanes off of them. With round-the-world solar flights getting lots of attention, it’s clear that people are interested in alternatives to traditional gas-guzzling aviation engines.

That’s why Airbus is bringing its E-Fan hybrid gas-electric plane, which uses special engines built in conjunction with Siemens to be quiet and low-emission, to the U.S. for next week’s major EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The plane has already made its bones, flying across the English Channel last year and becoming the first plane of its kind to do so solo. Now, though, it’s making its way across the pond for the first time. The technology is a long way from making it into commercial jet-liners, but you have to start somewhere.