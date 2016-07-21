The last VCR manufacturer is ending production

The iconic home video format of the 1980s and ’90s is officially becoming a thing of the past: the last company making video cassette recorders is ending production by the end of the month , Ars Technica reports .

While collectors will still pay a hefty price for cult classic films only released on VHS, everyday users have largely abandoned the format for DVDs and, more recently, digital streaming. Still, the manufacturer, Japan’s Funai Electric, sold about 750,000 VCRs last year, many under the Sanyo brand.