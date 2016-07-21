Periscope promotes discovery with embeddable videos and highlight reels

The service is adding embeddable videos, which can be inserted into other pages using embed codes from linked tweets. It’s also rolling out automatically generated highlight reels of users’ feeds and other sets of videos to make it easier to find interesting videos.

“You can watch Highlights of your home feed to catch up on broadcasts you missed from the last day, Highlights of somebody’s profile to get a flavor for their previous broadcasts, or Highlights of any search result (like [Congressional sit-in hashtag] #NoBillNoBreak or ‘pottery’) to get a convenient overview of any topic,” the company said in a blog post.