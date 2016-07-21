Denim brand Mother launches LGBT campaign with Spring’s help

Mother , a denim company that sells a gender neutral capsule collection, is starting a campaign to celebrate difference without judgment. A portion of profits from the sales will benefit Self Evident Truths, an organization that promotes LGBTQ+ visibility.

The brand is working with its partners to spread the message, including the shopping app Spring, a platform for fashion brands like Everlane, Opening Ceremony, and Mother to sell products.

For Spring, supporting meaningful marketing campaigns like this one help amplify niche brands and allow a diverse array of fashion companies to contribute to each others’ work. “Gathering the incredible Spring community to bring awareness to the #LoveYourOther campaign goes to the core of who we are,” says April Uchitel, Spring’s chief brand officer