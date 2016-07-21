Goldieblox launches a coding app for girls

Goldieblox, makers of the popular engineering toys for girls, is launching a coding app that targets girls ages 4 and up, and costs $2.99 to download. The app, called “Adventures in Coding – The Rocket Cupcake Co.” uses storytelling to inspire an interest in computer science.

The point of the game is for players to pave the way for the character Goldie to deliver cupcakes to everyone in Bloxtown, using actual coding concepts. Another character, Ruby Rails, is on hand to offer tech advice.

This is the company’s second app. The first, a free game called GoldieBlox and the Movie Machine, was released last year.