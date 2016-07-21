Morning intel: Cruz avoids endorsing Trump, Tesla reveals part deux of its “master plan”

• During his speech at the RNC last night, Ted Cruz went off script and urged his audience to “vote your conscience.” Cruz did not endorse Donald Trump and was booed off stage.

• Tesla revealed the second part of its “master plan” yesterday—the first of which was shared 10 years ago—in which CEO Elon Musk said it would be “morally reprehensible” to delay the adoption of self-driving cars.

• Tinder Social, the app’s attempt to expand beyond dating and hookups, launches today and allows groups of friends to connect and make plans to meet.

• Coming up today: Chipotle discloses its quarterly earnings results. Here’s what we’re watching for.