Thinking about social networking sites may reduce physical pain in users

Researchers from Taiwan found that people thinking about social networking sites reported less pain from sticking their fingers in hot water than other participants.
Thoughts of “social support” is already known to curb pain, the researchers wrote, and thinking about services where people connect with friends and loved ones may have the same effect, they surmise. They primed some participants to think of the networking services by showing them logos of the sites, while showing control participants unrelated logos. All of the participants were undergraduate Facebook users.