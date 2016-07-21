Tinder Social lets you find friends, not love

The new feature can be unlocked in the Tinder app starting today, the company wrote in a blog post . Tinder Social allows users to create groups of friends for specific events, like a movie or a concert. Other groups can also see the groups you’ve created, and if their members swipe right on your group, you can meet up to go to the social outing together. In order to spur groups to actually meet when matched, Tinder Social groups will expire the next day and any matches will disappear.

Speaking at Fast Company’s L.A. conference in May, Tinder CEO Sean Rad said he wants Tinder to be about all types of connections:

“The idea behind Tinder Social is to try and capture your identity within a group and bring that into the app. These group matches will lead to real-world interaction. Our goal, again, is to eliminate the friction and take it one step further and help break the ice. And, like so many ideas, it came from our users. We saw how they were using it—hacking the app to use it in ways it wasn’t intended—and tried to use that to enhance the overall experience.”

Tinder Social launches today in the U.S., U.K., and other select countries around the globe.[Image: Tinder]