Feds nab KickassTorrents’ alleged owner after he makes a legal iTunes purchase

The man who allegedly runs popular torrent site KickassTorrents, Artem Vaulin, 30, has been arrested in Poland after U.S. authorities located him by tracking an IP address used to make an iTunes purchase that then logged into the KickassTorrents Facebook page, reports TorrentFreak. KickassTorrents is widely seen as the successor to the Pirate Bay and the U.S. government says the site, and the Ukrainian-born Vaulin, is responsible for stealing “more than $1 billion in profits from the U.S. entertainment industry.” The U.S. government has applied for Vaulin’s extradition from Poland so he can stand trial in America.