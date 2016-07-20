ThinkProgress joins Medium’s roster of publishers

Progressive news blog ThinkProgress will be migrating its content to Medium over the next month, making it the largest site to be hosted on the digital publishing platform, CNNMoney reports .

Publishers like The Awl and Bill Simmons’s post-Grantland venture The Ringer joined Medium a few months back. Medium’s big pitch to digital media organizations is that it will host and promote posts, as well as offer branded content opportunities.

According to CNNMoney, ThinkProgress clocks between 6.5 million and 9 million unique visitors monthly.