Airbnb recruits former Attorney General Eric Holder to work on its anti-discrimination policy

Today, halfway into the review, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky posted an update on the company’s efforts, which includes the addition of Holder to help pen Airbnb’s new policy. Holder will work with civil rights attorney John Relman on the policy, which anyone using the platform will be expected to follow.

From Chesky’s post:

I promise you that we have learned from the past and won’t repeat our prior mistakes and delays. I sincerely believe that this is the greatest challenge we face as a company. It cuts to the core of who we are and the values that we stand for. We will not simply “address the issue” by doing the least required for liability and PR purposes. I want us to be smart and innovative and to create new tools to prevent discrimination and bias that can be shared across the industry.