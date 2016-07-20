Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos: “Twitter is perfectly happy to host ISIS”

Milo Yiannopoulos, the Breitbart tech editor and prominent conservative commentator, was permanently blocked from Twitter yesterday following comments he made to Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones. “I’ve been pretty mean through the years on Twitter, but I don’t think that’s a reason to excise somebody from the platform,” Yiannopoulos told CNBC today when asked about the decision to boot him from Twitter. He continued:
“Twitter is a private company. It’s entitled to do what it likes. The problem is, it’s lying to users. Jack Dorsey says . . . it’s the free speech platform, the free speech wing, the free speech party—that he wants it to be a utility like water, that Twitter is the place you go if you want to express yourself. That’s a lie. There is a systematic campaign against conservative and libertarian points of view on Twitter . . . Twitter is perfectly happy to host ISIS, to host death threats against Donald Trump supporters.”
Check out the CNBC footage below to hear more from Yiannopoulos:
Milo Yiannopoulos to CNBC, after getting banned from Twitter: "I’ve been pretty mean through the years" pic.twitter.com/haFc6jQXqb
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 20, 2016
Milo Yiannopoulos: Twitter is "lying to users…Twitter is perfectly happy to host ISIS…", its rules are "absurd" pic.twitter.com/53KSGifzvi
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 20, 2016