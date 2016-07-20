Carpooling is coming to NYC yellow cabs

Passengers looking for a cheaper fare in New York City’s iconic yellow cabs will soon be able to share the vehicle, The Verge reports .

By calling a cab through Arro, an app created by taxi payment company Creative Mobile Technologies, or Bandwagon, a Brooklyn ridesharing startup, passengers will be able to split their cabs—and fares—with strangers starting later this year.

That could help traditional taxis compete with Uber and Lyft, which offer similar services under the names Uber Pool and Lyft Line, provided yellow cab passengers are willing to give up their privacy for a lower price.