Corning announces more drop-resistant Gorilla Glass 5

Corning’s Gorilla glass is used on the screens of most major brand smartphones, so the announcement of a new and improved recipe for the glass is kind of a big deal. The new Gorilla Glass 5, the company says, is about twice as resistant to breakage from drops as the current Gorilla Glass 4. In tests, the new glass can survive 80% of drops from 1.6 meters.

Corning’s research says 85% of smartphone users have dropped their phone within the past year. And people typically drop their phones from waist-to-shoulder height while walking or taking a photo.

Corning executives at a press event in Palo Alto today stressed that the new glass adds the increased durability without sacrificing the clarity of the smartphone’s display or the sensitivity of the touchscreen. The new glass is in production now and should start showing up on new mobile devices in the next few months.