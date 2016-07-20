British tea company builds Wes Anderson-inspired “Grand Beedapest Hotel” for bees

British tea company Taylors of Harrogate has created a Wes Anderson-inspired bee resort to raise awareness of issues facing bees , Mashable reports . The tea brand is also looking to encourage customers to build their own, less twee bee palaces.

“Our Luxury Bee Hotel is a flight of fancy—but we’ve built this delightfully grand miniature residence to attract more than just a winged clientele,” the company says. “We want to create a buzz, encouraging people to make their own homes and gardens more bee-friendly.”