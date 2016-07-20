British tea company builds Wes Anderson-inspired “Grand Beedapest Hotel” for bees

British tea company Taylors of Harrogate has created a Wes Anderson-inspired bee resort to raise awareness of issues facing bees, Mashable reports. The tea brand is also looking to encourage customers to build their own, less twee bee palaces.
“Our Luxury Bee Hotel is a flight of fancy—but we’ve built this delightfully grand miniature residence to attract more than just a winged clientele,” the company says. “We want to create a buzz, encouraging people to make their own homes and gardens more bee-friendly.”