Harry’s teamed up with its hundred-year-old factory to create new razors

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

The company, which shares a cofounder with Warby Parker, has been shipping monthly subscription packets of razor blades since its launch in 2013. In the meantime, it raised $100 million to purchase the hundred-year-old razor factory in Germany where its blades are manufactured. Its second generation of razors, which it just put on sale, represents the first collaboration between the New York City-based startup and its old-school production facility.

