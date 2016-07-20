World’s smallest hard drive could store all the world’s books on a postage stamp

A team of scientists in the Netherlands have developed what they call the world’s smallest hard drive—an extraordinarily dense grid of chlorine atoms where each represents a single bit of data, the Sydney Morning Herald reports .

While the current version only contains 8,000 atoms, and can only operate in a vacuum and at -321 degrees Fahrenheit, if the technology were to scale up, it would be able to store all of the world’s books on a drive the size of a postage stamp, the researchers from Delft University of Technology say.