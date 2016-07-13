advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Morning intel: Donald Trump wins GOP nomination, Twitter bans Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Donald Trump was officially named the GOP nominee during the RNC last night, ending any hope the #NeverTrump contingent had of blocking his nomination. 

Twitter has banned Breitbart tech editor and prominent conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos for good, following his harassment of Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones.

Microsoft exceeded expectations in its quarterly earnings report yesterday, showing strong growth in its cloud business and total revenue of $22.6 billion. Microsoft stock jumped more than 5% when the market opened this morning. 

Unilever is acquiring Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion in cash, according to Fortune. The razor delivery startup will operate independently with cofounder and CEO Michael Dubin still at the helm.

• Coming up today: The RNC continues into day three with speeches by  Ted Cruz, Newt Gingrich, and vice presidential nominee Mike Pence.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life