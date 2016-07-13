Morning intel: Donald Trump wins GOP nomination, Twitter bans Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos

• Donald Trump was officially named the GOP nominee during the RNC last night, ending any hope the #NeverTrump contingent had of blocking his nomination.

• Twitter has banned Breitbart tech editor and prominent conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos for good, following his harassment of Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones.

• Microsoft exceeded expectations in its quarterly earnings report yesterday, showing strong growth in its cloud business and total revenue of $22.6 billion. Microsoft stock jumped more than 5% when the market opened this morning.

• Unilever is acquiring Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion in cash, according to Fortune. The razor delivery startup will operate independently with cofounder and CEO Michael Dubin still at the helm.

• Coming up today: The RNC continues into day three with speeches by Ted Cruz, Newt Gingrich, and vice presidential nominee Mike Pence.