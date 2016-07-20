Mobile networks could be at risk from security bug, researchers warn

A security flaw in a software compiler used throughout the mobile phone industry could put devices ranging from cell phones to the towers they connect to at risk from hackers, Ars Technica reports .

Researchers say the flaw would likely be difficult to exploit, since it requires access to cellular networks, but since it lies in a commonly used tool for generating code to parse standardized telecommunication data, the range of potentially affected devices is large.

The makers of the compiler, called ASN1C, have released a fixed version, though existing software compiled with older versions is still vulnerable until fixed, according to the group of researchers who discovered the bug.