Mobile networks could be at risk from security bug, researchers warn

A security flaw in a software compiler used throughout the mobile phone industry could put devices ranging from cell phones to the towers they connect to at risk from hackers, Ars Technica reports.
Researchers say the flaw would likely be difficult to exploit, since it requires access to cellular networks, but since it lies in a commonly used tool for generating code to parse standardized telecommunication data, the range of potentially affected devices is large.
The makers of the compiler, called ASN1C, have released a fixed version, though existing software compiled with older versions is still vulnerable until fixed, according to the group of researchers who discovered the bug.