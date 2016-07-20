Pokémon Go’s Japan launch delayed due to McDonald’s sponsorship leak

The hit augmented reality game was set to debut in its home country of Japan today, but that rollout has been delayed a few days due to the leak of the game’s first sponsorship deal, reports the Guardian. After an email between developer Niantic, the Pokémon Company, and McDonald’s about a sponsorship deal with the fast food chain was leaked on a Japanese internet forum and subsequently went viral, the game’s makers decided to postpone the Japanese launch until at least Thursday over fears that player demand would be so high the company’s servers would crash. When Pokémon Go does finally get released in Japan it will see 3,000 McDonald’s in the country turned into Pokémon gyms where players can go to pit their Pokémon agains each other for in-game currency.