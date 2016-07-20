Turkey has blocked access to WikiLeaks after Erdogan email dump

On Tuesday the Swedish whistleblower site published 300,000 emails dating from 2010 to July 6, 2016 that were allegedly sent sent by members of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling AKP party. As a result of the data dump, Reuters reports that Erdoğan has no blocked access to WikiLeaks in Turkey. The block comes after a sustained attack on WikiLeaks’ servers, which the organization said most likely came from Turkish sources.
Our infrastructure is under sustained attack. #TurkeyPurge #Turkey
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 18, 2016
Regarding the source of the leaked emails, WikiLeaks said:
The material was obtained a week before the attempted coup. However, WikiLeaks has moved forward its publication schedule in response to the government’s post-coup purges. We have verified the material and the source, who is not connected, in any way, to the elements behind the attempted coup, or to a rival political party or state.