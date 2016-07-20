Turkey has blocked access to WikiLeaks after Erdogan email dump

On Tuesday the Swedish whistleblower site published 300,000 emails dating from 2010 to July 6, 2016 that were allegedly sent sent by members of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling AKP party. As a result of the data dump, Reuters reports that Erdoğan has no blocked access to WikiLeaks in Turkey. The block comes after a sustained attack on WikiLeaks’ servers, which the organization said most likely came from Turkish sources.