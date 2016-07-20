Referral links are more important than ever to Google’s ranking algorithm

While some have speculated that referral links were less important to Google’s search results ranking algorithm, a new study by Stone Temple Consulting shows referral links are likely more important than ever. As Search Engine Land reports :

The new study says there is a “near perfect correlations” between ranking highly in Google and the links pointing to that page. This study aggregated the count of links by ranking position for the top 50 results across 6,000 search results pages and it showed a near perfect correlation between links and ranking. They used three different statistical models when analyzing the results.

Of course, the bad news is in the age of social and highly competitive media it seems to be harder than ever to get referral links to your page.