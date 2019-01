The country with its 620 million smartphone users has surpassed the U.S. as the top market for iOS gaming revenue, a new report from App Annie says. In the last year China overtook both Japan and, more recently, America as the best market for games revenue. App Annie says the country’s top spot is attributed to “explosive growth for multiplayer collaborative games” including title such as Fantasy Westward Journey, Westward Journey Online, and Hero Moba.