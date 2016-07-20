Some Trump campaign merchandise is made by American Apparel, which loves trolling Trump

The Trump campaign is using U.S. retail giant American Apparel to make some of its campaign merchandise, WWD reports . It’s a partnership that’s unexpected considering the company apparently enjoys trolling Trump , particularly with its “ Make America Gay Again ” hat parodying the red “Make America Great Again” caps Trump and his supporters enjoy wearing.

[Image: American Apparel]

Update: An American Apparel spokesperson explains: “Because we believe in free trade, we sell our American-made T-shirts to thousands of screen printers across the country, allowing them to sell to any customers they choose. Since we cannot control our wholesalers’ business practices, we want to emphasize that our core values do not always align with the messages printed on the end consumer’s product.”