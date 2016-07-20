Unilever is buying men’s grooming company Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion

Though the terms of the acquisition weren’t revealed in the press release Unilever put out announcing its purchase of Dollar Shave Club, Fortune reports that the company has scooped up the four year old Venice, California company for $1 billion in cash. Dollar Shave Club was founded in 2012 and was previously valued at $539 million after a $160 million funding round last November. In a prepared statement Kees Kruythoff, President of Unilever North America said: