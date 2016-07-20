Is a “Log in with Snapchat” service coming soon?

Third-party services has long allowed users to register and log in via their Facebook or Google IDs, but in the future users may be able to also log into these third-party services with their Snapchat IDs, if the latest button in emoji-creation app Bitmoji is any indication, reports Business Insider. Snapchat recently bought the company and now the Bitmoji app offers users the ability to create a Bitmoji account and log into the app with their Snapchat ID. Since Bitmoji is owned by Snapchat this could just be a login service aimed at Snapchat’s family of apps…or it could signal Snapchat’s interest in becoming a player in the digital ID space on the web.