Google unveils AMP for Ads program for faster-launching ads

The AMP for Ads (A4A) program is based on Google’s AMP technology, which allows web pages to be loaded almost instantaneously. A4A takes AMP one step forward by also allowing ads to be loaded virtually instantaneously along with the web page’s content. As Paul Muret, Google’s VP of display, video and analytics wrote in a blog post:
With AMP for Ads, we’re bringing everything that’s good and fast about AMP to ads. Unfortunately, most advertisers’ campaign creative are not fully optimized for mobile experiences. AMP for Ads allows advertisers to build beautifully-designed ads in AMP HTML so that the entire AMP experience, both the publisher’s content and the advertiser’s creative, load simultaneously at AMP-speed.
