Muslim businessman adjourns Day 2 of the RNC with a prayer for Trump

The second day of the Republican National Convention was filled with speeches, drama, and even a little political tumult. Speakers included Dr. Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Mitch McConnell, and Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany. And at the end, another, lesser-known speaker took the stage: Sajid Tarar, founder of a group called “American Muslims for Trump.”

The Pakistani immigrant, whose LinkedIn profile lists roles as an advisor to ExxonMobil and as CEO of a disability advocacy group, spoke for only a few minutes to offer a prayer for a “commander who will guide America along a path of righteousness”—which New York Times reporters noted was met with some Islamophobic heckling from the floor. Soon afterward, day two was adjourned by RNC chairman Reince Priebus.

While nothing especially revelatory was said by Tarar (or any other convention speakers), his appearance does show the GOP’s attempt to at least try to attract new voters. This comes days after Trump began walking back his anti-Muslim rhetoric, calling for “extreme vetting” without exactly ruling out the full-on ban he’s advocated previously.

You can read Fusion‘s profile of Tarar here.