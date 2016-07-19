Twitter permanently bans Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos for harassing Leslie Jones

The provocateur, perhaps best known for rallying the #Gamergate movement, has been under fire the last few days for directing his followers to target Ghostbusters co-star Leslie Jones. Jones received a slew of racist and misogynistic tweets since the movie’s release, thanks to a harassment campaign led by Yiannopoulos. This caused the SNL actress to leave Twitter.

Now Twitter has announced it is stepping in and has banned Yiannopoulos’s account.

Here’s Twitter’s statement to BuzzFeed News: