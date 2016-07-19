Twitter permanently bans Breitbart’s Milo Yiannopoulos for harassing Leslie Jones

Breitbart tech editor and prominent conservative online presence Milo Yiannopoulos has been suspended from Twitter once and for all, BuzzFeed News reports.
The provocateur, perhaps best known for rallying the #Gamergate movement, has been under fire the last few days for directing his followers to target Ghostbusters co-star Leslie Jones. Jones received a slew of racist and misogynistic tweets since the movie’s release, thanks to a harassment campaign led by Yiannopoulos. This caused the SNL actress to leave Twitter.
Now Twitter has announced it is stepping in and has banned Yiannopoulos’s account.
Here’s Twitter’s statement to BuzzFeed News:
People should be able to express diverse opinions and beliefs on Twitter. But no one deserves to be subjected to targeted abuse online, and our rules prohibit inciting or engaging in the targeted abuse or harassment of others. Over the past 48 hours in particular, we’ve seen an uptick in the number of accounts violating these policies and have taken enforcement actions against these accounts, ranging from warnings that also require the deletion of Tweets violating our policies to permanent suspension.
We know many people believe we have not done enough to curb this type of behavior on Twitter. We agree. We are continuing to invest heavily in improving our tools and enforcement systems to better allow us to identify and take faster action on abuse as it’s happening and prevent repeat offenders. We have been in the process of reviewing our hateful conduct policy to prohibit additional types of abusive behavior and allow more types of reporting, with the goal of reducing the burden on the person being targeted. We’ll provide more details on those changes in the coming weeks.