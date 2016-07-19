He’s in: The GOP formally nominates Donald Trump as party’s candidate for president

The New York real estate mogul and reality TV star has won the nomination on a roll call vote at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. The New York delegation put him over the top. The vote ends the GOP political primary, and closes the door on any chance the vocal #NeverTrump contingent had of blocking the candidate, who has no political experience.

And, true to form, Trump soon tweeted about it:

Such a great honor to be the Republican Nominee for President of the United States. I will work hard and never let you down! AMERICA FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2016

Trump will presumably face Hillary Clinton in the general election in November. And here’s the former Secretary of State’s immediate response to Trump’s nomination: