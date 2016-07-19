Report: Roger Ailes will likely be leaving Fox “within days”

Contrary to earlier reports from the Daily Beast and Drudge Report, Ailes has not been ousted yet. But CNNMoney reports that Roger Ailes is “in talks with 21st Century Fox that will likely lead to his departure.” A source told CNNMoney that the deal could be finalized as early as tonight. From CNNMoney:

Several of his longtime employees, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they expected Ailes would depart within days—a stunning and ignoble end to a twenty year career creating and leading the Fox News Channel.

