Hyperloop One countersues cofounder Brogan BamBrogan

You may recall from last week that Hyperloop cofounder Brogan BamBrogan (not a typo—that’s his name) and some other employees sued Hyperloop’s executive chairman Shervin Pishevar and three other company officers for mismanagement.

Now the company has fired back with a countersuit that alleges BamBrogan (shown above) and three other employees (called the “Gang of Four”) first staged a coup within the company, then, after the coup failed, tried to branch off and start a company that would compete with Hyperloop One. Pretty juicy stuff—you can read the whole complaint here.

Hyperloop One wants to be the first to make Elon Musk’s vision of transporting people from here to there at 760 miles per hour in low-pressure tubes. BamBrogan was the chief technology officer before leaving unexpectedly last month.