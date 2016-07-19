Fox News denies giving Roger Ailes $40m to leave amid sexual harassment scandal [UPDATE]

Fox News don Roger Ailes has received a $40 million buyout after being forced out in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal, according to the Drudge Report . The news was separately confirmed by the Daily Beast.

Ailes has been under increasing fire in recent days, and it was previously reported that the longtime Fox News boss had been given until the beginning of August to resign or be fired.

According to a document Drudge obtained, Ailes’s departure is official as of July 22, and includes a complicated compensation and bonus system that adds up to the massive payment.

Drudge had tweeted the news on his personal Twitter account, which had just two tweets. Soon after, however, the tweet disappeared; the news now appears only on the front page of the Drudge Report.

Update, 5:08 p.m.: Fox is now denying reports that Ailes has been let go:

21CF statement: Roger is at work. The review is ongoing. The only agreement that is in place is his existing employment agreement. — 21st Century Fox (@21CF) July 19, 2016

From the Daily Beast: