New York Lottery betting on AR to boost interest in lottery tickets

These days, Pokemon Go’s incredible success is putting a lot of attention on augmented reality as a technology. Few will repeat that succeess, but hey, why not give it a shot? One of the latest to try to build a lot of interest in an app with AR is The New York Lottery.

Today, the organization announced an AR lottery ticket, which entails spending $5 on an actual, physical ticket, then downloading an app, scratching off a code, and then going back to the app. It’s a complex process that could lose people. But it’s selling well, the organization says.

Although it’s exceeded initial expectations, it seems to me there’s quite a number of problems with this approach. To begin with, asking people to buy a ticket and THEN download an app and THEN go back to the physical ticket strikes me as virtually guaranteeing that almost no one will go through the process. For those that do, hey, an AR castle may appear, and you may peer through your phone to find out you’re a winner. One in four will actually win something, I’m told, so perhaps that will increase the number of people that play.