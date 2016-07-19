Soon, “Kung Fu Panda” and “Shrek” will be partying in VR with their Dreamworks pals

After numerous Kung Fu Panda and Shrek movies, you may be wondering what’s next for the famous DreamWorks characters. The answer? Virtual reality.

Thanks to a partnership announced this morning with Digital Domain, a leading visual effects house, DreamWorks Animation is bringing some of its most famous characters to VR. It is starting with Kung Fu Panda and Shrek, the companies said, and will be producing VR “content and experiences” around them. There’s no word yet on which characters will be next, or exactly how the experiences will be distributed, what they will cost (if anything).

DreamWorks joins numerous other Hollywood studios in adopting VR as a way of bringing more attention to their movie properties.