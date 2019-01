A new report shows lawsuits filed against Internet users sharing movies and other content online have fallen by more than 50% so far this year, Ars Technica reports .

Data from legal research and analytics firm Lex Machina shows just 249 such suits filed in the second quarter of the year, compared to 517 in the first quarter. For a time last year, the cases represented the majority of all U.S. copyright complaints filed, peaking at 906 suits brought in the first quarter of 2015.